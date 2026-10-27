Apple offers iPhone Duo replacements ver foldable screen issues

Apple has announced plans to replace affected iPhone Duo devices just days after the highly anticipated foldable smartphone went on sale, following reports of cracks and display problems.

Images shared on social media appear to show lines and cracks developing on the screens of Apple's first foldable smartphone.

The company acknowledged an issue affecting the inner displays of a small number of devices and urged affected customers to contact Apple for replacements.

The iPhone Duo attracted large crowds at Apple stores worldwide following its launch last week, as the company seeks to compete with rival foldable smartphones.

Some users reported cracks along the central fold, while others described hearing cracking sounds when opening their devices.

One user, Justin Lokos, shared images showing lines on the right side of his screen before posting a photo of a replacement device and thanking an Apple store in New York for its assistance.

EXTENT OF SCREEN ISSUES REMAINS UNCLEAR

Apple has not disclosed how many devices are affected, while questions have emerged over whether some images circulating online may have been generated using artificial intelligence.

The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch (19.3-centimeter) inner display supported by a central hinge, a complex design that has presented challenges for other foldable smartphones.

Samsung faced similar problems in 2019 when early reviewers reported broken screens on its first Galaxy Fold device.

With premium versions priced at up to £3,199, the Duo is Apple's most expensive iPhone to date.

APPLE'S BIGGEST IPHONE DESIGN CHANGE IN NEARLY TWO DECADES

The iPhone Duo represents Apple's most significant smartphone design overhaul in nearly 20 years.

The device was unveiled by new CEO John Ternus, who succeeded Tim Cook in September.

When folded, the Duo resembles a wider traditional iPhone, but when opened, it transforms into a compact tablet.

Speaking at Apple's California headquarters last month, Ternus criticized rival foldable devices for feeling like two phones awkwardly joined together.

He said the iPhone Duo would redefine the foldable smartphone experience.