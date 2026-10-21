EU explores ways to increase support for Yemeni government, Kallas says

The European Union is exploring ways to increase its support for Yemen's government and stands ready to back mediation efforts aimed at resuming meaningful political negotiations, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday.

Addressing a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Kallas said the EU was examining options to step up its assistance to Yemen amid escalating Houthi attacks and worsening regional security.

Emphasizing the need for a diplomatic solution, she said the EU was ready to support efforts to revive political negotiations.

"We also stand ready to support all mediation efforts to resume meaningful political negotiations. Escalation will leave everyone worse off," Kallas said.

She urged all parties concerned to help bring "the Houthi aggression" to an end and called on the group to re-engage with the UN-led mediation process.

On maritime security, Kallas said the EU's Operation Aspides had escorted hundreds of commercial vessels to safety since its launch in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

"We have a huge list of companies requesting our support and not enough ships to help all who request it," she said, adding that the EU lacked sufficient naval assets to meet all requests for protection.

She stressed that the operation was not intended to engage in the war but to protect commercial shipping and European trade interests.

The bloc will also continue supporting the Yemeni Coast Guard and other maritime actors in the region, including Djibouti, to combat arms smuggling, Kallas added.

On calls to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization, she noted that such a move would require the support of all member states.