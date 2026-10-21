Israeli airline suspends ticket sales to Morocco’s Marrakech over security request

Israeli airline Arkia announced Wednesday that it had suspended ticket sales for flights to the Moroccan city of Marrakech "until further notice" at the request of security authorities, without specifying the reasons for the decision.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the airline halted ticket sales for flights to Marrakech following a request from Israeli security authorities.

The newspaper quoted the company as saying it was in contact with the relevant authorities and security agencies to discuss whether flights on the route could continue operating.

The discussions also cover the implications of the decision for flights for which tickets have already been sold, the newspaper reported, without specifying what would happen to those flights.

Arkia is examining alternatives to maintain the route, including operating flights through its commercial partners, should Israeli authorities decide to halt flights by Israeli airlines to Marrakech, the report said.

The company did not provide further details about the alternatives under consideration.

Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 reported that Arkia had resumed flights to Marrakech only two months ago, following a three-year suspension.

The channel added that Israel announced a week ago the cancellation of some planned flights to Morocco due to security concerns.

It quoted the company as saying the cancellations followed new security instructions received from Israeli authorities.

The decision comes six days before Israel's general election, scheduled for Oct. 27, while authorities have not specified the nature of the security concerns that prompted the suspension of ticket sales.

Morocco and Israel have maintained diplomatic relations since restoring them in December 2020, with direct flights among the areas of cooperation between the two sides.





