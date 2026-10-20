US vice president declines to endorse Netanyahu in Israeli election

US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that he would not take a position on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's re-election campaign, distancing himself from Israel's electoral politics after President Donald Trump endorsed Netanyahu over the weekend.

Speaking in an interview with Mark Halperin on 2WAY Tonight, Vance was asked whether he endorsed Netanyahu following Trump's public show of support for the Israeli leader.

"The president has the most effective endorsement in American or international political history. I endorse American candidates, and that's where I'm focused on in the midterms, so I'm not getting involved in Israeli elections," Vance replied.

"I'm not anti-endorsing him. I'm not pro-endorsing him. I'm not getting involved in Israeli elections."

Trump on Sunday threw his support behind Netanyahu ahead of Israel's Oct. 27 elections, declaring his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of the longtime leader's bid for re-election.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, he praised Netanyahu's leadership and his partnership with Washington, particularly in confronting Iran, warning that the US could be forced to take on the burden itself if Israelis choose another leader.



