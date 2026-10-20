Israeli strike kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza ceasefire violation

A Palestinian man and his wife were killed and several others were injured early Tuesday in an Israeli strike targeting a residential apartment near Al-Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu.

The sources identified the victims as Akram Yassin and his wife, Dina Yassin.

Separately, Israeli artillery shelled areas east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. There were no immediate reports on casualties.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since October 2025.

On Monday, a Palestinian was killed and three others were injured in separate Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

An Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of western Gaza City, killing one man and wounding two others.

Another Palestinian was injured when Israeli forces opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced people southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,522 Palestinians and injured 5,421 others, according to figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others while causing widespread destruction affecting approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure.





