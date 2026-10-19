Trump links France unrest to migration, urges Paris to close borders

US President Donald Trump on Monday linked widespread unrest in France to immigration policies, urging French authorities to seal national borders immediately.

"The migrants have taken over France. They must close the borders, fast," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

The statement followed remarks Sunday in which the US leader asserted that migration had "shattered that once great country," urging Paris to regain control "before it is too late."

Demonstrations across France began in mid-September as student protests regarding teacher shortages and underfunded schools before expanding into nationwide union strikes against inflation and high living costs.

The unrest escalated over the weekend, with several buildings set on fire, including the historic town hall in Limoges. Nearly 1,000 security personnel were injured, according to the Interior Ministry.

More than 2,330 people were taken into police custody across France over the weekend, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said Monday.

In an address Sunday evening, President Emmanuel Macron condemned what he called "unrestrained violence" by "insurrectionist elements from radical far-left groups, joined by numerous criminals." He distinguished those responsible from protesters with legitimate demands.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Monday that he had instructed regional authorities to impose limited, localized curfews to prevent further rioting and looting.