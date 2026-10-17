Israeli forces enter western Daraa countryside in southern Syria

Israeli forces entered an area in the western countryside of Syria's Daraa province on Saturday, according to the country's state-run SANA news agency.

A force consisting of two Israeli military vehicles entered the Wadi al-Ruqqad area, SANA reported.

The incursion coincided with Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flying over the western part of the Yarmouk Basin, it said, adding that no attacks or arrests had been reported.

On Friday, Israeli forces entered an area west of the al-Razaniya farm in neighboring Quneitra province and opened fire toward shepherds to prevent them from grazing before withdrawing.

Israeli forces also entered and surrounded the town of Abidin in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa countryside on Friday.

Israel has carried out repeated incursions into southern Syria since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, including movements into the buffer zone separating the two countries.

The buffer zone was established under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel, which created a UN-monitored area separating their forces following the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned the Israeli incursions as violations of the agreement and demanded Israel's complete withdrawal from Syrian territory.



