Israeli interceptor missile explodes over southern Lebanon: Media

An Israeli interceptor missile exploded over the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon on Monday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The agency said the explosion occurred over Khiam in the Marjayoun district, without providing further details.

At around the same time, the Israeli army said it had launched an interceptor toward a "suspicious aerial target" detected in an area where its forces were operating in southern Lebanon.

The army said details of the incident were under investigation, adding that no warning sirens were activated in accordance with its alert policy.

The incident comes amid continued tensions and Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon and Israel have been engaged in US-led negotiations since March aimed at addressing security arrangements along the border and ending Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory.

Israeli forces have continued strikes in southern Lebanon amid the talks, while Beirut has repeatedly demanded an end to Israeli attacks and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from its territory.





