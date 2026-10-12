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News Middle East Saudi-led coalition says Houthi ballistic missile intercepted over Riyadh

Saudi-led coalition says Houthi ballistic missile intercepted over Riyadh

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said Monday that its forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed group at the capital Riyadh.

Anadolu Agency & AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published October 12,2026 09:40 PM
Updated October 12,2026 09:48 PM
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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS HOUTHI BALLISTIC MISSILE INTERCEPTED OVER RIYADH

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Monday evening that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward the Saudi capital Riyadh.

In a post on US social media company X, the coalition announced the "interception and destruction of a ballistic missile" fired toward the city.

The announcement followed notices from Saudi Civil Defense saying the danger had passed in Riyadh, minutes after an early warning was briefly issued over a "potential danger."

Riyadh has faced repeated Houthi attacks in recent days, with strikes on King Khalid International Airport over two days forcing the temporary suspension of operations.