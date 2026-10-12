Israeli president warns election tensions could deepen divisions

Israel's President Isaac Herzog warned Monday that tensions surrounding the upcoming parliamentary elections could deepen divisions in Israeli society.

In an interview with Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Herzog said election periods naturally carry risks of greater polarization.

"We are in an election period, and naturally such a period is dangerous because it could lead to some kind of radicalization that could tear us apart even further," he said.

Asked whether he feared that one side might refuse to accept the election results, Herzog said: "I believe everyone will accept the election results."

He urged Israelis to vote and stressed that political competition should not further divide society.

"Elections are not a civil war. Elections are the way to clarify issues, make decisions and understand that the day after, we continue together," Herzog said.

He pledged to work to prevent Israel from being forced into another election if the Oct. 27 vote fails to produce a stable governing coalition.

"I am doing everything to ensure that Israel has a stable government," he said. "I will do absolutely everything I can to prevent repeat elections."

Herzog said Israel faces major national challenges and should avoid returning to repeated elections and prolonged political deadlock.

Asked whether he would seek to promote a unity government if the election produces a stalemate, Herzog declined to endorse any particular coalition.

"It would not be right for me to say, two weeks before the elections, what kind of government should be formed," he said.

Herzog also said he was working closely with the Central Elections Committee over possible attempts to interfere with the vote.

He said he recently brought representatives of major technology companies together with committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg and his team to discuss possible scenarios, including attempts to disrupt the elections from inside or outside Israel.