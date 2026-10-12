Turkish vice president says 'Terror-Free Türkiye' process progressing positively

Ankara's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative is progressing positively after becoming a state policy, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said Monday.

Speaking at Anadolu Editor's Desk in Ankara, Yilmaz said the initiative had become a state policy and that efforts within this framework were moving forward positively.

"This has become a state policy, and with the work being carried out within this framework, the Terror-Free Türkiye process is moving forward on its course and in a positive direction," he said.

Yilmaz said Türkiye views the process as a "major window of opportunity," stressing that resources devoted to counterterrorism could instead be directed toward the country's development and democratic standards.

"We will redirect the energy we have spent on fighting terrorism toward development and improving our democratic standards. We see this as a major window of opportunity," he said.

On the PKK terror organization's disarmament, Yilmaz said there had been positive developments on the ground but cautioned that such processes are difficult and require patience.

"There is positive progress on the ground, but these are difficult processes. We need to follow the process patiently and move toward the goal step by step," he said.

Yilmaz also stressed that Türkiye was addressing the issue through its own institutions without seeking outside mediation.

"If it achieves complete success, this will be a success story that sets an example for the world," he added.





