 Contact Us
News Middle East Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting southwestern Saudi Arabia

Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting southwestern Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, amid renewed Houthi attacks that recently killed one and injured multiple others at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Anadolu Agency & AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published October 12,2026 07:33 AM
Subscribe
COALITION INTERCEPTS HOUTHI BALLISTIC MISSILE TARGETING SOUTHWESTERN SAUDI ARABIA

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early Monday that it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception on the US social media platform X.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued a warning in nearby Abha and later announced that the threat had passed.

The interception came amid renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes on airports.

On Sunday, an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed a Pakistani resident and injured 11 others, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The attack came a day after another strike on the same airport killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others.

The Saudi-led coalition blamed the Houthis for the earlier attack and vowed a firm response.