North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward East Sea: Seoul

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Monday, said South Korea's military, a little over a week after Pyongyang tested a suspected hypersonic missile.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected the launches around 9.20 am local time (0020GMT) from the Pyongyang area, with the missiles traveling more than 900 kilometers (559 miles), according to Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea's military said it had intensified surveillance for additional launches and was sharing intelligence with the United States and Japan while maintaining heightened readiness.

The launches followed North Korea's Oct. 3 missile test from Wonsan, which Pyongyang described as training for troops operating its hypersonic strategic weapons system.

South Korea conducted its own first test launch of a hypersonic glide vehicle Thursday, in an apparent demonstration of its advanced missile capabilities.

Japan also detected two suspected ballistic missiles, which reportedly fell outside its exclusive economic zone.

The latest launches come amid tensions following a Sept. 21 land mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone that injured three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously.

Seoul accused North Korean troops of deliberately planting the mines following a joint investigation with the UN Command.

Pyongyang denied responsibility, accused Seoul of fabricating the findings and warned of retaliation against any military counteraction.

North Korea has not issued any public statement on Monday's launches.



