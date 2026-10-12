Israeli artillery strike kills retired Lebanese soldier

A retired Lebanese soldier was killed Sunday by Israeli artillery fire while tending to his land during the annual olive harvest in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese army.

The army identified him as retired First Adjutant Ali Abdul Hassan Sweidan, saying he was directly targeted while he was inspecting his property in Yater in Bint Jbeil district.

An army unit later recovered his body.

The Lebanese army condemned the attack, calling it a "flagrant violation" of existing understandings and international law.

Earlier Sunday, one person was killed and another injured when an object left behind from previous Israeli attacks exploded in the Wadi al-Khanazir area near Froun in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh district, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

The attack came amid Israel's ongoing offensive against Lebanon which began on March 2 and has killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413 others, according to the latest figures released by Lebanon's Health Ministry.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-brokered framework arrangement in Washington, DC that provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.

The Israeli army continues its attacks despite the deal and maintains its occupation of parts of Lebanon, including areas held for decades and others seized during recent wars and military operations.



