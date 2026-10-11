Yemeni army says airstrikes hit Houthi positions in Marib, reports gains in Taiz

A Saudi-backed Yemeni government fighter looks at a damaged building near the Jabal Han front, west of Taiz, after fierce clashes with Houthi forces over a key route to Aden on October 3, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

The Yemeni army said Sunday it launched a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi positions and military vehicles in several areas of southwestern Taiz province and Marib province in central Yemen, inflicting casualties and destroying several vehicles.

State-run Saba TV reported that the army launched concentrated strikes against Houthi positions and military vehicles on fronts south and southwest of Marib, in central Yemen.

The strikes "destroyed and disabled a number of combat vehicles" and inflicted losses in personnel and equipment, the channel said, without providing figures.

In Taiz, the army's media center for the al-Aqroud front said government forces regained full control of Mahyoub Thabet and Watheeb hills in al-Dhunayb village, in the al-Aqroud area in the southern part of the province.

The advance inflicted heavy losses on Houthi forces, the center said in a statement, without elaborating.

In a separate statement, the center said army forces and allied Popular Resistance fighters also recaptured al-Furqan school in al-Dhunayb village on the same front.

September Net, a website affiliated with Yemen's Defense Ministry, reported that army warplanes carried out several airstrikes targeting Houthi positions, deployments and vehicles west, east and north of Taiz city.

It said the strikes targeted Houthi gatherings in the al-Siyahi area west of the city, as well as other positions in al-Hawban and on Sixty Street north of Taiz.

Warplanes also targeted a Houthi position on Sofitel hill east of the city that included a tank and artillery pieces, it added.

The strikes also hit other Houthi positions on al-Jaasha hill and in the al-Maqrami area east of Taiz.

The website said the strikes inflicted casualties on the Houthis and destroyed several of their vehicles, without specifying the number of those killed or injured or the number of vehicles destroyed.

Taiz Governor Nabil Shamsan also called for urgent national and international action to address the humanitarian consequences of the military escalation and break the siege imposed by the Houthis on the province for nearly 12 years.

Separately, Yemen's Information Ministry accused the Houthis of targeting al-Saeed Mosque in central Taiz city, southwestern Yemen, with missiles while worshippers were inside, amid military escalation in the province.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, the ministry said the Houthis "targeted al-Saeed Mosque in central Taiz city with missiles while worshippers were inside."

It described the attack as a "flagrant violation of the sanctity of mosques and a direct threat to civilian lives."

The Houthis had not commented on the developments as of yet.