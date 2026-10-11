Saudi Arabia says Dammam airport attacked as Houthis claim strikes on aviation, oil facilities

Saudi Arabia said Sunday evening that King Fahd International Airport in the eastern city of Dammam had come under attack, as Yemen's Houthi group claimed strikes on two Saudi airports and major oil facilities.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said damage assessments and safety inspections were underway at the airport in coordination with relevant authorities.

It provided no immediate details about casualties or the extent of the damage, saying the incident came amid continued attacks on civilian aviation facilities in the kingdom.

Earlier Sunday, GACA reported another attack on King Khalid International Airport in the capital Riyadh, saying it caused injuries without specifying their number or severity.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the attack on King Fahd International Airport, saying it had directly hit its target and disrupted air traffic.

Saree also claimed attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi oil giant Aramco's Shedgum gas plant and its Tanajib oil facility in the Eastern Province.

He said the operations were carried out in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on Yemen and threatened further attacks on the kingdom.