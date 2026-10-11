One year after ceasefire, Gaza’s promised ‘day after’ has yet to arrive

One year after the ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip, all the Israeli captives have been returned, but much of what the agreement promised the Palestinians remains unrealized.

Israeli attacks have continued, the military withdrawal has stalled and partly reversed, governance arrangements remain incomplete, and large-scale reconstruction has yet to begin.

Most of Gaza's roughly 2.1 million people remain displaced, many living in tents, damaged buildings, or amid rubble, as Palestinian authorities say the continuing attacks are an extension of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, launched on Oct. 8, 2023.

The ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, after mediation by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, and the US providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal, expanded aid, new governance arrangements, and reconstruction.

lestinians had been displaced and 371,888 housing units damaged or destroyed.

OCHA said in September that Israeli restrictions were still blocking urgently needed shelter supplies, including thousands of tents and construction materials.

One year after the ceasefire, the issue of the captives is closed. For Gaza's displaced population, however, the promised transition from war to recovery has yet to arrive.

Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed, according to Palestinian figures.



