US Justice Department probes major TV networks for suspension of Trump pool coverage

The US Justice Department on Saturday launched an antitrust investigation into five major television networks after they temporarily refused to provide pool coverage of President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

The probe targets NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, and Fox News, which collectively make up the White House television press pool, and take turns covering the president's public engagements and trips. They suspended pool participation last month after three major outlets-CNN, MS NOW, and website Politico-were all banned from the White House.

A Justice Department official confirmed that the five networks were issued "civil investigative demands" on Friday as part of the investigation.

"Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events. Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act," said department spokeswoman Emily Covington.

"The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws."

In the pool, the network assigned to pool duty shares its reporting materials, including video and audio recordings, with other news organizations.

When contacted for comment on the investigation, the White House did not provide a response.

ABC News said it had yet to receive a formal notice from the Justice Department but anticipated receiving one. NBC, CBS, and CNN declined to comment, while Fox News did not respond to a request for comment.

The investigation comes amid growing tensions between the Trump administration and the White House press corps.

In September, Trump accused journalists from CNN, MS Now and Politico of spreading "FAKE NEWS" and barred their outlets from the White House grounds. The three later filed a legal challenge to the ban which is still playing out in court.

Following CNN's removal from the pool rotation, the remaining television networks temporarily withdrew from their coverage assignments.