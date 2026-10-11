Israeli army renews airstrikes, artillery shelling in southern Lebanon despite US deal

The Israeli army launched renewed airstrikes and artillery shelling in several towns in southern Lebanon on Sunday, in the latest violations of a US-sponsored framework deal signed in June.

Israeli warplanes bombed the town of Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

In the Tyre district, Israeli warplanes struck the town of Mansouri, while artillery shelling hit Majdal Zoun, the agency said.

Overnight, the area between the towns of Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah was subjected to heavy and concentrated Israeli artillery shelling.

The attacks came amid Israel's ongoing offensive against Lebanon, which began on March 2 and has killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413 others, according to the latest figures released by Lebanon's Health Ministry.

On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed the US-brokered framework arrangement in Washington that provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.

The Israeli army continues its attacks despite the deal and maintains its occupation of parts of Lebanon, including areas held for decades and others seized during recent wars and military operations.