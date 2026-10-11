Attack on main airport in Saudi capital kills 12, injures over 300

Twelve people were killed and 309 injured in a Saturday attack on the main airport in the Saudi capital, according to the civil aviation authority.

Four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan were killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport, said the aviation authority.

The injured are being treated at hospitals, with some in critical condition, it said.

The attack also caused property damage, with authorities still assessing.

The aviation authority said earlier that airport operations were temporarily suspended after the attack in Riyadh while officials assessed the damage and verified the safety of the airport facilities.

The suspension has disrupted flights, with passengers advised to check with airlines before heading to the airport. Kuwait Airways also canceled Saturday service to Riyadh and return flights, citing the airport's closure.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.



