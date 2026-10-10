Lebanon welcomes US decision to lift air travel restrictions

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to revoke executive orders restricting air travel between the US and Lebanon.

The move reflects "confidence in the measures taken by the Lebanese state to ensure civil aviation safety, protect air traffic to and from Beirut, and enhance the security of flights connecting Lebanon with countries around the world," the Lebanese Presidency said in a statement on US social media company X.

Aoun also stressed Lebanon's commitment to aviation safety in line with international standards to protect passengers and bolster confidence in its institutions, according to the statement.





