Putin says Russian diesel supplies to US, global markets will benefit world economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Russian diesel supplies to US and global markets would benefit the world economy following a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

In a statement released by the Kremlin, Putin said the two leaders discussed the global energy sector, prospects for resolving the Ukraine war, the situation concerning Iran and bilateral relations.

"In discussing the state of the global energy sector, the Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the US and global markets. I am confident that this will have a positive impact on the global economy as a whole," Putin said.

The Kremlin statement said the conversation devoted "significant attention" to prospects for resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Putin also said the two leaders reaffirmed an agreement to maintain personal contacts and continue cooperation between their presidential administrations, intelligence agencies and other government bodies.

Putin's remarks followed Trump's announcement of what he described as a "highly successful discussion" with the Russian president.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the talks resulted in an agreement for Russia to "immediately supply" more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and global markets.

According to Trump, Russia would supply another 500,000 tons of diesel fuel in November and 1 million tons "immediately thereafter."

He added that another 3 million tons would be delivered "within a short period," depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.