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News Economy Trump: Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel

Trump: Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel

President Donald Trump says Russia has agreed to supply the US and global markets with diesel fuel to help bring down prices.

Reuters ECONOMY
Published October 09,2026 11:35 PM
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TRUMP: RUSSIA TO IMMEDIATELY SUPPLY 300,000 TONS OF DIESEL FUEL

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that ⁠Russia ⁠had agreed to immediately supply over 300,000 tons of ⁠diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace after what Trump described as a "highly successful" discussion with Russian ⁠President Vladimir ⁠Putin.

Trump added that Russia would then deliver 3 million tons of diesel fuel within a ⁠short period of time, based on the condition of its diesel refineries, and would ⁠immediately ‌supply another ‌500,000 tons in ⁠November ‌and 1 million tons immediately thereafter.