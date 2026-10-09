Trump: Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that ⁠Russia ⁠had agreed to immediately supply over 300,000 tons of ⁠diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace after what Trump described as a "highly successful" discussion with Russian ⁠President Vladimir ⁠Putin.

Trump added that Russia would then deliver 3 million tons of diesel fuel within a ⁠short period of time, based on the condition of its diesel refineries, and would ⁠immediately ‌supply another ‌500,000 tons in ⁠November ‌and 1 million tons immediately thereafter.







