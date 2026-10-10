Israeli occupiers abduct 7 Palestinians, injure 3 during olive harvest in West Bank

Israeli occupiers abducted seven Palestinians and injured three others during attacks on olive harvesters across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to Palestinian media and witnesses.

State-run Voice of Palestine radio reported that occupiers abducted three farmers from their land near the town of Nahhalin in Bethlehem province, in the southern West Bank.

The broadcaster provided no further details about their whereabouts.

In the northern Nablus province, occupiers abducted another Palestinian farmer while he was harvesting olives in the town of Beit Imrin, according to the broadcaster. His fate was not immediately known.

In a separate incident south of the town of Beita, witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli occupiers assaulted three Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest.

The injured farmers were taken to a local medical center for treatment, the witnesses said.

Voice of Palestine also reported that occupiers abducted three Palestinians during an attack on farmers in Qaffin, north of Tulkarm, without providing details.

Farmers face attacks, crop theft

In the central West Bank, the Al-Baidar human rights organization said occupiers seized harvested olives and released livestock onto Palestinian farmland in Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah.

The organization warned that such attacks "damage citizens' land and agricultural crops and threaten the livelihoods of Palestinian families, particularly as the olive harvest season continues."

Earlier Saturday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated 10 people following an attack by Israeli forces and occupiers on olive pickers in Deir Abu Mashal village, in Ramallah and Al-Bireh province.

The organization said one person suffered a live-fire injury, two were wounded by rubber bullets and seven sustained injuries from physical assaults.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported 12 attacks by occupiers against Palestinian farmers by shortly before noon on Saturday.

According to the commission, the incidents included assaults, detentions, beatings, pepper spray attacks, property theft, attacks on homes, demolition of a wall and road blockages.

The commission also reported that occupiers forced olive pickers off their land.

Thousands of olive trees damaged

Attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers against Palestinian farmers have intensified since the olive harvest season began in early October, according to the supplied Palestinian accounts.

The incidents have included physical assaults, restrictions on farmland access, crop theft and the uprooting and destruction of trees.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said more than 45,000 trees were cut down or damaged across the occupied West Bank in the first half of 2026, including more than 26,000 olive trees.

According to official Palestinian figures, around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, across 194 illegal settlements and 400 outposts.





