SYRIA REOPENS ALEPPOS GREAT UMAYYAD MOSQUE AFTER 13-YEAR CLOSURE

Syria reopened the historic Great Umayyad Mosque in the northern city of Aleppo on Thursday, 13 years after it was put out of service following extensive damage during the country's civil war.

Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib attended the reopening ceremony, according to state-run Alikhbariah TV.

"Today, we are honored to reopen one of the houses of God, restoring Aleppo's great mosque after difficult years in which it was subjected to destruction," al-Gharib said.

He said the mosque, dating to the Umayyad era, had for centuries served as a center of learning and religious life in the historic city.

The governor also recalled the mosque's role during the Syrian uprising that began in March 2011, saying demonstrations against the former regime had emerged from the site.

The mosque and its surroundings witnessed intense fighting between former regime forces and opposition factions from 2012 to 2016, repeatedly changing hands.

It was taken out of service in 2013 after suffering extensive damage, including to its dome, arcades and historic minaret, during fighting and bombardment.

Following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Aleppo's Endowments Directorate began restoration work aimed at preserving the mosque's architectural and historical character.

The Great Umayyad Mosque, also known as the Great Mosque of Aleppo, is one of Syria's oldest and most significant mosques.

Its construction dates to the Umayyad period in the early eighth century, with most historical accounts attributing its establishment to Caliph Sulayman ibn Abd al-Malik.