Heavy explosions in Strait of Hormuz as tankers may have hit mines: Iran’s state broadcaster

Several powerful explosions were reported in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, possibly after oil tankers struck naval mines, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported, citing military sources.

The explosions occurred minutes earlier in the southern passage of the strategic waterway, according to the broadcaster.

The sources said oil tankers using "unauthorized" routes may have hit mines deployed in the area.

The report did not provide details about the number or identities of the tankers, possible casualties or damage.

The reported explosions come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has warned vessels against using routes not authorized by Tehran.