Iran says response to US proposals aimed at ending war will be delivered through mediators

Iran said Wednesday that its response to US proposals concerning efforts to end the conflict will be delivered through mediators while announcing progress with Oman on establishing safe shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had clearly outlined its "considerations and conditions" for ending the war on all fronts and restoring security to the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, according to state-run IRNA news agency.

"The necessary response to the proposals of the other side will also be provided through the mediators," Baghaei said, adding that messages between Iran and the US are being exchanged through intermediaries.

Baghaei also responded to remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier Wednesday that Iran had failed to take advantage of "multiple opportunities" to reach an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program. Rubio made the remarks during a visit to Athens.

"Distorting historical facts cannot erase from public opinion the reality of the United States' repeated breaches of its commitments," Baghaei said.

He cited the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018, what he described as Washington's disruption of diplomatic processes and military attacks against Iran during negotiations.

Baghaei accused the US of responsibility for the current insecurity in the region and its economic consequences in the US and around the world.

On navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, he said Iran and Oman had made progress in consultations aimed at restoring maritime security.

He said the two countries had agreed on the geographical coordinates of safe inbound and outbound shipping routes through the strategic waterway.

The two sides also reached an understanding on how the arrangement would be communicated to the relevant international body, a step Baghaei said would take place "soon."

Baghaei also said that Iran would continue its efforts to strengthen trust and engagement among countries in the region.