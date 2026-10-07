Israeli forces kill volunteer medic in Gaza amid ceasefire violations

A volunteer medic was killed Wednesday in Israeli attacks targeting several areas across the Gaza Strip, a medical source said.

The medic was working with the Palestinian Civil Defense.

He was killed in an airstrike while he was heading to help wounded people near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, the source told Anadolu.

Several other Palestinians were injured in the attacks, while a teenager succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday.

According to another medical source, two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli drone strike near Abu Hussein School in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

In southern Gaza, a Palestinian teenager died from a gunshot wound to the head sustained last month when Israeli forces opened fire east of Khan Younis, according to a medical source.

The same source said a girl was injured by Israeli gunfire directed at displaced Palestinians' tents near Al-Amal neighborhood's pond on Street 5.

An Anadolu correspondent, citing eyewitnesses, reported that Israeli rubber boats advanced toward the coast of Rafah and opened fire at tents housing displaced Palestinians before retreating and withdrawing.

In Khan Younis, the Israeli army carried out two demolitions in the northeastern and eastern parts of the city, amid intense gunfire to the east.

The Israeli army also carried out demolitions east of Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood and east of Gaza City.

Since October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, according to Palestinian figures.

The war has also destroyed about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.





