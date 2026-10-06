Istanbul hosts global aviation safety event

The The International Air Transport Association (IATA) World Safety and Operations Conference 2026 opened doors in Istanbul on Tuesday, gathering global aviation leaders in Istanbul to discuss flight safety, cabin operations, maintenance, and crisis management over three days.

Türkiye's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines hosts the premier industry event to connect airline executives, regulators, and frontline operational staff.

Ahmet Olmustur, CEO of Turkish Airlines, previously invited global aviation stakeholders to Istanbul to advance safety and operational excellence through meaningful discussions and lasting partnerships.

He highlighted that the historical city connects continents and cultures, serving as a global hub of connectivity and innovation for the aviation industry today.

The conference features more than 45 hours of expert sessions across four tracks, providing over 15 hours of exclusive networking opportunities for attendees.

Participants explore state-of-the-industry insights, identify emerging risk areas, and engage in bespoke workshops provided by IATA and industry partners.

The previous edition, IATA WSOC 2025, gathered more than 850 participants in Xiamen, China.





