Trump approves firing squad execution for Fort Hood shooter

US President Donald Trump has approved the execution of convicted Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan by an Army firing squad, the Pentagon said Monday.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced the decision, saying Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had recommended the execution and Trump had approved it.

The Secretary of the Army will determine the time and location of the execution, Parnell said.

Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, was sentenced to death by a military jury for the November 2009 shooting at Fort Hood, Texas. He was convicted of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder.

The attack left 13 people dead and 32 wounded. Hasan opened fire at a military processing facility as soldiers prepared for deployments.





