4-way summit in Egypt rejects 'unilateral measures' harming water rights of Egypt, Sudan

A four-way summit in Egypt's coastal city of El Alamein rejected Sunday any unilateral measures that harm Egypt's and Sudan's water rights amid their dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The summit, bringing together Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia, also rejected interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region "under any pretext," according to the El Alamein Joint Declaration issued after the meeting.

The declaration affirmed support for Sudan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and institutions while rejecting "the establishment of any parallel entities."

It also called for the resumption of a Sudanese-owned and Sudanese-led political process, support for national institutions and the rejection of any support for mercenaries.

The summit also stressed Somalia's unity and sovereignty, rejecting any interference targeting its territorial integrity or sovereignty.

It further rejected any recognition of or support for "so-called Somaliland."