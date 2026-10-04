Ukraine agrees to US-proposed trilateral technical talks in UAE, Zelensky says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz (not pictured) at the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, 04 October 2026. (EPA Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Kyiv had agreed to join US-proposed trilateral technical talks in the UAE.

Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, he said Washington had also presented the proposal to Russia, which is expected to respond.

"The American side is currently in contact with Ukraine and Russia, proposing a trilateral meeting at the technical level by the end of October. Yesterday, I confirmed to them that (…) we are open to [participating in the meeting-Ed.] in the Emirates or another country proposed by the American side," Ukrinform reported, citing Zelensky.

Turning to attacks on Ukraine, he said Kyiv would continue responding to Russian strikes, particularly those targeting bridges in the capital for four consecutive days.

Zelensky said he was "amazed" by Russia's "savage desire to escalate the situation every day."

"Honestly speaking, I am not surprised by this approach to the war — by Russia's hatred toward Ukraine — but I am surprised by the specific tactics used, given that they struck our logistics hubs — Nova Poshta, Ukrposhta, and so on," he said. "They struck, and we gave a fitting response targeting Wildberries. Now they are striking bridges; do they really think we won't respond?"

Zelensky also said Russia continues to target civilian infrastructure, including data centers and mobile network facilities.

He accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "constant escalation," stressing "that is exactly what he wants."

"This serves as an answer to all those who believe that one simply needs to ask Putin nicely and he will surely end the war. It simply won't work," he said.