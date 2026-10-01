Palestinian killed, 3 injured in Israeli strike on displaced people’s tent in Gaza despite truce

Smoke rises from a house during an Israeli strike, carried out after the Israeli military warned residents to evacuate the area, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 9, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian and injured three Thursday in a strike on a tent sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, while carrying out a major demolition operation in areas under its control in eastern Gaza City.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital told Anadolu that the body of Tamer al-Hamayda, 42, and three injured Palestinians were brought to the hospital after an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Iqlimi area of Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, Musab al-Balbisi died from serious wounds sustained in an Israeli drone strike Tuesday that targeted a gathering of Palestinians in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army carried out a major demolition operation targeting buildings and facilities within areas under its control in the east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, according to sources and witnesses.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,439 Palestinians and injured 5,052 as of Thursday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 in its genocidal war on Gaza, according to Palestinian figures. Around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has also been destroyed.