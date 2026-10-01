German chancellor accuses Russia of refusing negotiations over Ukraine war

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday accused Russia of refusing to engage in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, while reaffirming Germany's and Europe's commitment to supporting Kyiv.



The ongoing war in Ukraine poses a "threat" to security across Europe, Merz said at a joint news conference in Munster, Germany, alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.



"We are therefore striving for a diplomatic solution, even though Moscow has so far refused to come to the negotiating table," Merz said, as cited by German outlet Stern.



He added that Germany and other European countries would continue to support Ukraine "with all their strength."



At the same time, NATO allies and EU member states are working "under high pressure" to ensure they can credibly deter Russia, Merz said.



He pointed to the German-Dutch Corps as an example of European and NATO efforts to strengthen security on the alliance's eastern flank.



The corps has been responsible since July for securing NATO's eastern flank in Estonia and Latvia, which Merz described as an "enormously important contribution to security in Europe."



Jetten said the German-Dutch Corps was standing "side by side" with Latvian and Estonian forces to defend their 700-kilometer (435-mile) border with Russia.



"Russia poses a rapidly growing threat to the NATO alliance," Jetten said.