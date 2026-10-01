Initial probe finds Flydubai co-pilot ‘assaulted’ captain before emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

A preliminary investigation into the emergency landing of a Flydubai flight in Saudi Arabia found that the co-pilot assaulted the captain during the flight, leaving both injured, the Saudi Interior Ministry said Thursday.

It said an initial investigation was conducted by Saudi authorities with the participation of a security team from the United Arab Emirates.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 that was supposed to fly from Dubai to Tel Aviv was granted permission to make an emergency landing Wednesday at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk.

The plane landed safely at 9.45 am local time (0645GMT) with 174 passengers and eight crew. Saudi authorities provided necessary assistance, the ministry added.

At around 5.40 pm, all passengers continued their journey on a replacement Flydubai aircraft, while the rest of the crew returned to Dubai on another flight operated by the airline, according to the statement.

The ministry said that the captain and co-pilot were taken to a hospital for treatment based on assessments of their medical conditions.

After their conditions improved, and they were cleared by the medical team, the pilots left Saudi Arabia for Abu Dhabi early Thursday, accompanied by the Emirati security team, it added.

Flydubai said earlier that "an altercation occurred in the flight deck," and crew members secured the plane and diverted it safely to Saudi Arabia.

Airport officials said the captain and first officer were injured and taken to a hospital following the incident. All passengers and crew were reported safe and accounted for.

Saudi Arabia's National Transport Safety Center said its safety investigation team had begun work on the incident and was coordinating with authorities to determine the circumstances, examine aviation safety aspects and collect related information and evidence.