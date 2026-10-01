Israel approves repatriation flights for 1,800 stranded passengers after Flydubai suspension

Israeli authorities approved flights Thursday by Israeli airlines to bring back 1,800 passengers stranded in Dubai following Flydubai's suspension of services to and from Israel, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

The flights from Dubai to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv will begin Friday.

The passengers are Israelis who were in Dubai or were scheduled to return on Flydubai flights canceled after the Emirati carrier suspended operations on the route. They do not include passengers aboard the Flydubai flight involved in the incident Wednesday, who have already returned to Israel aboard a replacement aircraft.

The Calcalist newspaper said 1,800 passengers were left without their scheduled flights following the suspension.

Israeli authorities asked El Al, Arkia and Israir to operate the repatriation flights, with their aircraft traveling empty to Dubai before returning with stranded passengers, according to the newspaper.

Israel's Transport Ministry said the state would compensate the airlines for costs associated with flying empty aircraft to Dubai while asking them to maintain "fair" ticket prices.

The move follows an incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which was diverted and made an emergency landing in the Saudi city of Tabuk.

Flydubai said an "altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that crew members intervened to secure the plane before it was safely diverted.

The airline subsequently suspended flights to and from Israel while authorities investigate the incident, saying the suspension would remain under review as more information becomes available.

An Emirati team began investigating the incident Thursday, according to the Israeli report.