Saudi defense minister discusses regional security with US, French counterparts

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman discussed regional security and defense cooperation Thursday in separate calls with his US and French counterparts.

In his call with US defense chief Pete Hegseth, the two reviewed the Saudi-US strategic defense partnership, the Saudi Defense Ministry said in a statement.

They also discussed coordinating efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

In his call with French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin, Khalid bin Salman discussed prospects for defense cooperation.

The two also discussed challenges facing the region and efforts to address them in a way that preserves international peace and security, as well as other issues of mutual interest, according to the ministry.