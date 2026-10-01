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News Middle East 7 killed, 4 wounded after bus targeted in western Syria: Report

7 killed, 4 wounded after bus targeted in western Syria: Report

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 01,2026 01:18 AM
Updated October 01,2026 01:25 AM
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7 KILLED, 4 WOUNDED AFTER BUS TARGETED IN WESTERN SYRIA: REPORT
(File Photo)

Seven people were killed, and four others wounded Wednesday when a bus came under "gunfire" in the countryside of Syria's western Homs province, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

The bus was targeted near the Masyaf Bridge, the agency said, citing a provincial health directorate source.

Earlier, Syrian Alikhbaria TV reported the incident, saying it was carried out by an "unidentified group."

Civil defense teams were assisting the injured, while security forces secured and cordoned off the area, according to the broadcaster.