5 killed, including child, in Houthi shelling in Yemen’s Taiz

Five Yemenis, including a child, were killed and several others injured Wednesday in shelling by the Houthi group in the southwestern province of Taiz, according to a Yemeni government minister.

Legal Affairs Minister Ishraq al-Maqtari said on US social media platform X that 12-year-old Youssef Abdul Warith Saif was killed when a Houthi mortar shell struck the Salah neighborhood of Taiz city around midday.

The child was returning from school when the shell struck, she said.

In a separate incident, al-Maqtari said four people were killed and others injured when a Houthi ballistic missile struck the densely populated city of Al-Turbah early Wednesday.

She also said Houthi shelling targeted the Al-Ahyuq area in Al-Wazi'iyah district on Tuesday, killing a woman and injuring her child.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the minister's statements.

The incidents came as several fronts in Yemen saw renewed escalation, with clashes between government forces and the Houthis reported in several provinces, including Taiz, Lahj near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the southwest, Marib in the east, Al-Jawf in the north and Al-Bayda in central Yemen.

The fighting is part of a broader military escalation that began in early July, the most extensive since the relative calm that followed a UN-brokered truce in April 2022.