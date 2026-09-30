French, Spanish leaders welcome UK premier’s intention to rejoin EU

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday welcomed UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's intention to rejoin the EU.

"Welcome back. If the British want to come back ... I think that is very good news, both for his country and for Europeans," Macron said at a joint news conference with Sanchez in Madrid.

Stressing that it would be "a good decision," Macron said Burnham was right to "have that boldness."

"In any case, we will be there to try to make things work," he added.

Macron also commented on the large influx of migrants into Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, in late July.

He said Spain was not organizing the crossing but was instead a "victim of an attack," adding that the situation required solidarity from European partners.

"I am surprised that many Europeans did not show this solidarity, even though they had benefited from it when they had faced the same events," Macron said.

He also stressed the need to strengthen coordination and cooperation on security matters.

"We must continue improving our coordination among European countries and within the European Union, particularly within the Schengen area, so that we can collectively improve," Macron said.

Sanchez, for his part, said he believes Brexit was a "huge loss of the British people and the European project as a whole," adding that Spain would welcome Britain "with open arms" if it decides to rejoin the EU.

He also apologized to Macron for the Spanish Senate's refusal of the friendship treaty with France, according to broadcaster Cadena Ser.

He lamented the advance of a wave seeking to "make Europeans renounce our democratic values and social cohesion" and transform Europe into a bloc "divided, at odds with each other, and dependent on foreign interests."

Sanchez urged greater European unity and stronger solidarity.

He also stressed the shared perspective of Spain and France on the situation in the Middle East, including the war in Iran, the war in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.

Sanchez reaffirmed their defense of international law and the multilateral order "faced with the law of the strongest and the allure of authoritarianism."

"This is the task we share, the responsibility we renew today, and this is why the friendship between France and Spain will always remain one of Europe's greatest strengths," he added.