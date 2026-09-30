Judge rules government can deport Palestinian community leader living in US for 33 years

A US immigration judge ruled Wednesday that federal authorities can deport a Palestinian community leader and outspoken critic of the Israeli genocide and occupation who has resided in the country for 33 years.

Judge Jayme Salinardi determined that Salah Sarsour is removable on foreign-policy grounds following a certification by the US Secretary of State. She dismissed separate allegations by federal prosecutors claiming Sarsour falsified his permanent residency application more than three decades ago.

The ruling establishes legal removability on one charge but does not constitute an immediate final deportation order, allowing Sarsour to submit applications for relief.

"Immigration court rules Salah Sarsour deportable for Palestine advocacy, but the fight continues," the Free Salah Sarsour advocacy campaign said in a statement, announcing that his legal team will appeal the ruling.

It said that the decision forces his family to again live in "fear of losing him," emphasizing that Sarsour cannot be re-detained under orders.

"Over four hearings, expert and firsthand witnesses laid out overwhelming evidence that dismantled the government's claims," the group maintained, arguing that the judge disregarded testimony and "deferred instead to Israeli sources."

The advocacy group criticized the move as an attempt by the administration of US President Donald Trump to suppress pro-Palestine activism, cautioning that it "sets a dangerous precedent for anyone who dares to disagree with the Trump agenda."

"At its heart, this case is about Palestine," the campaign added, asserting that authorities targeted Sarsour because he refused to remain silent about atrocities and "stood with organizations that speak out against the genocide." It demanded a formal inquiry into collaboration between Israel and the US Department of Homeland Security while urging Congress to strike the foreign-policy grounds of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Sarsour, a Milwaukee business owner and mosque president who was born in the occupied West Bank, was arrested by immigration agents March 30. He remained in custody for more than 80 days until a federal judge ordered his release in June.