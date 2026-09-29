Saudi crown prince reaffirms support for Sudan’s stability in call with Burhan

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed his country's support for efforts to achieve stability in Sudan and preserve its unity and sovereignty during a phone call with Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

According to the Saudi state news agency SPA, bin Salman stressed the kingdom's commitment to Sudan's stability and to preserving its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

He also affirmed Saudi Arabia's "support for all efforts to achieve stability in Sudan in a way that would pave the way for comprehensive development and enable displaced people and refugees to return to their homes."

Sudan has been engulfed in a war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023 over a dispute concerning the unification of the military establishment. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.





