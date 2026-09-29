Anadolu Atesi to take Troy on tour in Russia after Istanbul performance

Turkish dance group Anadolu Atesi will present its production of Troy, which brings Anatolia's mythological and cultural heritage to the stage, at the Ataturk Cultural Center's Turk Telekom Opera Hall in Istanbul on Oct. 1.

Inspired by Homer's epic poem The Iliad, the production explores universal themes, including love, war, betrayal and sacrifice through dance choreography, original music and modern stage technology.

Directed by Artistic Director Mustafa Erdogan, the production presents the epic of Troy through a contemporary stage language.

Following its only Istanbul performance, Anadolu Atesi will embark on a 16-performance tour of Russia in October and November.

The tour will open with a performance at the Concert Hall in Moscow on Oct. 22, followed by stops in Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl, Ufa, Izhevsk, Kazan, and Chelyabinsk.

After two consecutive performances in Yekaterinburg, the company will continue to Sochi, Krasnodar, Stavropol and Voronezh before concluding the tour with performances in Krasnoyarsk on Nov. 23 and Tomsk on Nov. 25.





