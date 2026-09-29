2 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike, gunfire in Gaza despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were killed and several others, including children, were injured early Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike and gunfire in the Gaza Strip amid daily violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that the body of a Palestinian and several injured people, including children, were brought to the hospital after an Israeli airstrike targeted an apartment in the Al-Nasr neighborhood west of Gaza City.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the strike targeted an apartment in the Al-Batoul building, killing one Palestinian and injuring several others, including children.

Witnesses said an Israeli suicide drone carried out the strike after hovering over the area shortly before the attack.

The strike caused panic among residents and sparked a fire in the apartment, which was completely destroyed, they said.

In central Gaza, another Palestinian was killed by Israeli army gunfire on Salah al-Din Street east of Deir al-Balah, according to a medical source.

The source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital told Anadolu that the body of Ahmed Abu Mur was brought to the hospital after he was shot by Israeli forces east of Deir al-Balah.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army carried out a major demolition operation targeting buildings inside areas under its control east of Deir al-Balah, according to witnesses and local sources.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,421 Palestinians and injured 4,983 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, while around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed.





