Israeli forces detain Syrian man during incursion in northern Quneitra

Israeli forces detained a young Syrian man Tuesday during an incursion into the northern countryside of Quneitra in southwestern Syria, according to local media.

Alikhbariah TV said Israeli forces raided the village of Al-Hurriyah and detained the man, without providing further details about his identity or the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

In a separate incursion, an Israeli military patrol advanced toward the village of Zubaida in the Quneitra countryside as students were heading to their schools, the broadcaster reported.

The Israeli military presence caused fear and anxiety among students in the area, Alikhbariah added.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the raids.

The latest incursions came a day after Israeli forces raided several homes in the village of Maariya in western Daraa and set up a checkpoint on the Ain al-Nouriya-Khan Arnaba road in Quneitra, according to the same source.

The incursion comes amid escalating Israeli violations of Syrian territory, which President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed last week in his speech before the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Sharaa said Israel had carried out around 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and around 300 arrests and detentions since late 2024.

He rejected attempts to impose a fait accompli, reaffirmed Syria's commitment to the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement, and called for Israeli forces to withdraw to the positions they held before Dec. 8, 2024.





