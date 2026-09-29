Several high schools blocked across France as tensions rise between students, police

Several high schools were blocked across France on Tuesday as tensions rose between some students and security forces, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

High schools in Paris, Saint-Denis, Grenoble and Lille were reportedly among those affected in the morning.

The Paris education authority told BFMTV that nearly 10 of the capital's 90 high schools were affected by blockade attempts.

Meanwhile, tensions rose at the Parc-Imperial school complex, the largest middle and high school in the Alpes-Maritimes department, with around 3,000 students.

As high school students attempted to block the entrance to the school and set electric bicycles on fire, police and firefighters intervened.

The intervention led to a standoff between a large group of students and law enforcement officers, who were hit by projectiles. Police later fired tear gas to disperse the students.

A "very strong and robust" deployment of security forces was reportedly expected outside schools as high school students in the Ile-de-France region continued mobilizing after protests over the past week.

Students have been protesting overcrowded classes and schedules as well as teacher shortages.

- Public sector strike expected

As students continued to mobilize outside their schools, representative public sector trade unions also called a strike for Tuesday to put pressure on the government just days before the 2027 budget announcement.

Around 170 demonstrations were planned, including in Nice, Marseille, Paris and Toulouse, with security forces also expected to be deployed.

France's Directorate General for Civil Aviation also reportedly asked airlines to reduce their flight schedules at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle and Marseille-Provence airports.





