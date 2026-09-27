Yemen’s army says it carried out 756 operations against Houthis in 3 days

Yemen's government forces said Sunday they had carried out 756 operations against Houthi targets over the previous 72 hours, claiming the strikes killed or wounded 2,316 members of the group and killed four Iranian specialists in the Taiz province.

The figures were given by military spokesperson Col. Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili in a statement published by the army's media account.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis or Iran.

Al-Nuzaili said the operations used aircraft, drones, snipers, field artillery and rocket launchers against Houthi positions, personnel, and military capabilities. He listed fronts in Kitaf and Al-Buqa and the Alab axis in northern Saada province, as well as Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda, Lahj and Taiz.

The operations destroyed or damaged troop carriers, vehicles, military reinforcements, missile launchers, weapons depots, and other equipment, he claimed.

Al-Nuzaili said the four Iranians killed in Taiz specialized in operating and launching drones and missiles. He called their presence evidence of "continuing Iranian support for the Houthis."

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Fighting intensified in September, with the Houthis taking control of several key areas in the Al-Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, including the strategic city of Mokha, and reaching Mayyun Island overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.