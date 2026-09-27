Türkiye condemns Israeli extremist groups’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye on Sunday strongly condemned the storming of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Israeli groups under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, calling on the international community to take deterrent measures against Israel.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to further inflame regional tensions and, through violations and provocations against Muslim holy sites, to subvert efforts to promote peace and stability.

"It is clear that the Netanyahu government aims to further fuel tensions in the region and undermine efforts for peace and stability through its violations and provocations targeting Muslim holy sites," said the ministry.

Ankara also reiterated its call on the international community to take deterrent measures against Israeli practices that violate the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.