Serbian President Vucic resigns ahead of snap parliamentary elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 23, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic resigned on Sunday ahead of snap parliamentary elections scheduled for Oct. 25, in which he will run for prime minister as the ruling Serbian Progressive Party's (SNS) candidate.

Vucic stepped down during his second presidential term and is constitutionally barred from seeking a third. Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic will serve as acting president until a new head of state is elected.

His resignation comes amid sustained pressure from student-led protests, with Serbia now preparing for both parliamentary and early presidential elections.

Under Serbian law, a presidential election must be held within three months of his resignation.