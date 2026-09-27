TURKISH PRESIDENT COMMEMORATES AZERBAIJANS FALLEN SOLDIERS ON REMEMBRANCE DAY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday commemorated Azerbaijani soldiers who lost their lives fighting to retake Karabakh, marking Azerbaijan's Remembrance Day.

"On the occasion of the Remembrance Day of our friend and sibling Azerbaijan, I commemorate with mercy our heroic martyrs who fought to liberate Karabakh from occupation and restore its freedom, and our veterans with respect," Erdoğan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdoğan also reiterated his position on the status of Karabakh.

"Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory and will remain so forever," he said.

Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, was at the center of a long-running conflict between the two South Caucasus nations following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Azerbaijan regained full control over the region in 2023 after a military operation.













